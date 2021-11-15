You don’t need a bachelorette party if you can’t afford it – Ladies advised

People are advised not to organise bachelorette parties if they can't afford it

Naa Dedei, a Public Relations Executive who works for the Global Media Alliance broadcast brands, Happy FM, eTV Ghana and YFM, has advised single ladies not to stress about having a bachelorette party if they do not have the financial capability.

Speaking on the necessity of bachelorette parties on Girl Vibes show hosted by Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on eTV Ghana, she explained a bachelorette as a party that a bride’s maid of honor and bridal train organize for her before her wedding to celebrate her last day of being single.



According to her, the bachelorette is mainly the cost of the bridal train although the bride has a say in who gets to attend and there are cases where the bride contributes financially too. However, Naa Dedei advised that analyzing the financial capabilities of the bridal train, should not be a necessity if they do not have the funds for it.



“A bachelorette party is just a special night to meet with your girls and spend time. If you and your friends can’t afford the lavish party with all the expensive drinks and plenty of food, you don’t have to stress over it. You know the type of people you chose as your bridal train and they know your financial status so if a crate of coke is what you can afford, I am sure they will be content with it”, she said.

Dedei added, “The most important part of the bachelorette is getting advice from your friends both married and unmarried to guide you through your marital life so the drinks and lavish stuff are not the main focus. If you have the money, then you can have it as big as you want but if you don’t, just don’t stress it”.



She urged ladies not to allow societal pressure to get to them, lest they end up in debt even after their wedding.