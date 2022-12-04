You don’t need a hit song to entertain an audience – Bullgod

Artiste manager, Bullgod

Ghanaian entertainment pundit and artiste manager, Bullgod, has stated that artistes do not need a hit song to sweep an audience off their feet during performances.

Speaking on United Showbiz Show on UTV, he indicated that what matters is the artiste's personality when given the platform to perform.



He explained that self-awareness is what guarantees success on stage.



"Self-awareness is the most important thing. I always say you don't need a hit song to entertain a bunch of people. You don't need it. Your personae when you are on stage, what you do, how you move, communicate, and all matters," he said.



Bullgod was reacting to the recent performance of Black Sherif at the 25th edition of the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards.



The artiste manager applauded the 'Kweku the Traveler' hitmaker while recognizing the extent of Black Sherif's self-awareness will take him further in his career.

"There are few times I have chanced on his (Blacko) interviews and performances. He sounds highly philosophical. He knows what he is about. So what I saw at the MOBO awards was not surprising. He is on that path already," he explained.



Bullgod was quick to add that he foresees Black Sherif on bigger stages such as the Grammy's due to the path the 'Soldier' hitmaker is threading.



"After seeing him on the MOBO awards stage, I see him performing at the Grammy's and all the big stages you can think of. He won't be timid like the Black Stars," he added.



/ESA