You don’t need loans to produce a good movie – Socrate Safo to producers

Socrate Safo is a movie maker and pundit

Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture in Ghana, Socrate Safo has chided movie producers in the country saying they have everything at their disposal to produce quality movies.

According to renowned filmmakers, the movie industry is currently suffering a huge blow from foreign content simply because most filmmakers in the country are not able to fish out the right tools and equipment to shoot their movies.



Speaking on E-TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Socrate Safo insisted that, there is more hope for the local movie industry though it is currently facing a lot of challenges.



“It looks like there is no hope, but I can tell you, everything that we need to produce good content in Ghana, we have them. Location, money, whatever, just press the right knobs," he told the host.

He further noted that shooting a good movie does not require a huge budget and hence those complaining are the ones in the industry who do not have much knowledge about what they do.



“If I want to shoot a movie today, I will not go for a loan. I am a filmmaker and I know how to produce it. If you are not part of the system, you will sit somewhere and cry. It doesn’t take money to shoot quality," he stressed.