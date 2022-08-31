You don’t need much to get married, I did it broke – Kobby Kyei

Award-winning blogger, Kobby Kyei, and wife, Georgette Tanoa Dadzie, on their wedding day

Ghanaian blogger, Kobby Kyei has challenged the popular notion that you need to have a certain amount of money or a set of properties before you get married.

Speaking to Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM’s ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ today, Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, the 32-year-old social media influencer revealed when he got married, when he was broke.



“I had my wedding at St. Martin De Porres – a nice one, with Abeiku Santana, president Kufuour’s son, the actor, Edward Agyekum Kufuor attending, Article One and many other musicians also. I had done the blogging for a while and had made some contacts but in my pocket, it was nil.



“I didn’t have any money but I had gained an image and it was getting more popular,” he stressed, adding that rap star Sarkodie would have come to the wedding but he was “in the US and so he asked his management to come instead.”



Kobby Kyei, known for his philanthropic efforts, quickly noted, “I was sleeping on the ground when I got married.”

“Some people say they want a television, a fridge, a wardrobe, an air-conditioner before they get married. When I was getting married, I was sleeping on the floor.”



He also indicated, he housed his groomsmen in someone’s room, making it appear to people it were his.



“The money I got from the wedding ceremony is what I later used to rent my first place. It was at Bortianor,” he revealed.



The host of 'Artist Vibe Africa' went on to say, it’s the money he was given at media engagements, nicknamed ‘solidarity’ or ‘soli’, he used to furnish this place to make his pregnant wife comfortable.