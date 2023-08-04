You don’t own your partner – Counsellor admonishes

Counsellor Charllote Oduro

Counsellor Charllote Oduro says being in a relationship with someone does not mean you own the person.

She asserted that people in relationships want to control their partners and their actions as though they are enslaved to them.



However, she believes there will be a need for the freedom of the various partners to be respected.



“Being in a relationship with someone does not mean you own them. Let your partners be free to relate with whoever they want to. They should be given the benefit of the doubt that they are groups and can think for themselves,” she said.

Adding that “you checking or being strict on your wife will not change them if they want to cheat. Nothing will change people if they want to make the mistakes they want to make. It is better to sit and talk than to be strict on people”.



“Two people agreed to go on this journey. So if there is a misunderstanding, there will be a need for you to sit and talk rather than resort to violence,” she said whiles speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM.