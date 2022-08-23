'You don’t think' – Captain Smart goes after Paul Adom-Otchere

Captain Smart

In what appears to be a media war, Captain Smart of Onua FM/TV has once again launched a scathing attack on Paul Adom-Otchere, host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana after an editorial the latter did to rebut remarks Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD) made that sought to implicate finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

KKD, a celebrated media and tourism expert on GTV’s Breakfast Show accused the finance minister and government of enriching themselves at the expense of the Ghanaian people. In his fury, KKD said it was improper for certain people in government and their businesses to keep making money from Ghana's loans in the name of financial advisory.



Citing the finance minister over what he described as a conflict of interest, a visibly livid KKD said it is incomprehensible how Databank, the company of the government appointee benefits from playing advisory roles when the country goes for loans.



Adom-Otchere, tagged as the hatchet man of government, however, defended the minister on the basis that the selection process for advisors was fair and hence, the company earned it on merit even. Among others, Adom-Otchere recalled how Ofori-Atta’s company was selected in that regard even when his party was in opposition.



That narrative was vehemently criticised by Captain Smart on his morning show, Monday amid a barrage of insults. Backing KKD, Captain Smart said it makes no sense to him that the finance minister’s company gets 9.6% from each loan the country takes.



“Honestly speaking, Paul Adom-Otchere is my senior but he’s unwise,” Captain Smart said as he spewed some unprintable words.

“Let me be sincere with you; you don’t think. You see that Kwame Sefa Kayi [Peace FM morning show host] is now silent? He’s observing the system because he doesn’t want to commit any blunder for Ghanaians to descend on him. You’re being a fool so stop, Paul.”



Captain Smart alleged that Paul Adom-Otchere’s appointment as Board Chairman of Ghana Airports Company Limited was political, stressing that it was aimed at making the broadcaster government’s poodle.



In June, Smart chastised Adom-Otchere for attacking Togbe Afede XIV, over his rejection of an ex-gratia paid by the government. Smart said that he was particularly annoyed at Adom-Otchere's claim that he will sue the Controller and Accountant General if they do not make Togbe Afede XIV take the ex-gratia back.



BB