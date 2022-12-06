You fled South Africa to Ghana, now from Ghana to where? – Tonardo on Schwarzenegger’s whereabouts

Nana Tornado and his former best friend, Afia Schwarzenegger

Nana Tonardo, who is bent on fishing out Afia Schwarzenegger from her hideout has taken to social media once again to take a dig at her.

The controversial socialite has reportedly been on the run ever since the court issued a bench warrant and instructed that she should be confined to a 10-day jail sentence.



This comes after the complainant, Mr. Chairman Wontumi, filed a defamation lawsuit against Afia and some other United Showbiz panelists including Kwame A Plus, Mr. Logic and the host, Nana Ama McBrown.



But Afia Schwarzenegger has reportedly fled town and all efforts to fish her out of her hiding place have proved futile.



Tonardo, who has since been taunting Afia by consistently calling her out online and asking netizens to intensify their search, has stormed social media with some allegations.



According to him, Afia who had been living in South Africa for several years, fled the country to seek refuge in Ghana after she was caught up in a damning scandal.

Questioning Afia’s whereabouts, Tonardo expressed that history has repeated itself now that Afia Schwarzenegger is nowhere to be found.



“WERE IS ASIBOLANGA??? History has repeated itself, running away from South Africa ???????? to Ghana, and now running away from Ghana to where???? ohhhhhh asi,” he wrote while sharing a picture of the comedienne who is believed to be hiding in Kumasi.



