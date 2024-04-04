'You go explain taya' - DJ Azonto hits hard at Serwaa Amihere

DJ Azonto and Serwaa Amihere

Source: GNA

Amapiano sensation DJ Azonto has taken a ferocious swipe at broadcaster Serwaa Amihere tagging her poor in mind following her alleged bedroom videos.

This comes in the wake of an alleged bedroom video of Serwaa Amihere and Henry Fitz that has subsequently set social media ablaze with netizens sharing their thoughts on the issue.



DJ Azonto, who recently released his new single, "You Go Explain Taya," has shared his opinion about the viral video, saying that Serwaa Amihere could be suffering from bipolar adding that a "normal" person wouldn't do that.



According to the "Fa No Fom" hitmaker, he was not surprised by the recent leaks and believes some of the media personalities live a fake lifestyle, thereby leading upcoming youth into all forms of deviant behaviours.



"Serwaa shouldn't explain herself, or 'she go explain taya' It is very sad to see these kinds of videos surface online, and if what I am hearing is true, then she may have my sickness, which is bipolar.



"We do things and regret them later, and for me, having bipolar automatically makes you poor in mind, hence making the wrong decision.," DJ Azonto said in an interview.

When asked about his new song "You Go Explain Taya," DJ Azonto said he released the song to tackle some issues going on in entertainment circles.







The new song addresses issues concerning record label AMG Business, taking a swipe at Sarkodie, Tracy Boakye, Showboy, Medikal, and Criss Waddle. The new "U Go Explain Taya" single, produced by Abochi, is accompanied by a well-curated music video that has already gone viral on social media.



DJ Azonto, who has won numerous awards in the past months, is billed to headline a big concert in Düsseldorf, Germany, on April 13, 2024.