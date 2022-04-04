You have a second chance at life - Delay tells Funny Face

Delay advises Funny Face

Funny Face cautioned against women



Comedian urged to rediscover himself



Popular media presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as ‘Delay’, has issued some words of hope to comic actor, Funny Face.



After crossing several hurdles with regards to two unsuccessful marriages and severe mental derangement which led to the contemplation of suicide at a point, Delay said that Funny Face still has a chance to make things right.



The ‘Delay show’ host, in the latter part of her interview with Funny Face, said the fact that he is still alive despite all these challenges means he carries a certain ‘indescribable’ grace.



“I witnessed your beginnings and I know the grace that you carry. You have a second chance at life. I am saying this because you could have died. Not everyone who went through what you went through would have survived. I’m so happy that you’re here,” she stated.

She however cautioned Funny Face against rushing into any form of relationship henceforth, adding that, women were the root cause of his woes.



According to Delay, Funny Face should rather build a stronger relationship with God and rediscover himself in other fields.



“From all that has happened to you so far, your main triggers are women. I am not saying that don’t go in for a woman but all I’m saying is that on your road to self-actualization and discovery, you need to spend time with God and find out what makes you alive again.”



Watch the video below:



