‘You have a wife and you want your girlfriend to be faithful? – Kwabena Agyapong asks married men

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwabena Agyapong, has wondered why some men these days, lack emotional strength in their role as partners.

He has questioned the rationale behind married men demanding faithfulness from their side chicks and getting infuriated when such expectations are not met.



Mr. Agyapong’s comments are in reaction to the recent reports of a married police officer who murdered his girlfriend over claims of cheating and debt.



Sharing his two cents on the issue, Mr. Agyapong, while condemning the police inspector’s act attributed it to a lack of emotional intelligence.



“Lately, I don’t understand the men. I have a few friends and we talk. I don’t understand. You have a wife and at the same time, want to control your girlfriend? Perhaps that’s why they call men chauvinists because they want to control everything around them.



“You cheated on your wife and went in for a side chick. The side chick needed help and you offered her. You don’t go back claiming all that you have given her. Its not done. All these narrow down to the lack of emotional strength. He is a police officer, I don’t think he is that bad. The emotional pain he went through, a lot of people cannot handle it,” he stated in a discussion on TV



According to Kwabena Agyapong the police officer is one out of countless men who have towed the same lane.

“This issue is happening with a lot of men in Ghana. They suspect their wives or girlfriends so much that even just a phone call can turn into an argument. These women go to work and meet a lot of people. if she is very pretty, definitely a lot of people will approach her. Sometimes, most of these men don’t have evidence, they act on hearsay and intuition. If you know, you can’t handle the pain, break the relationship,” he added.







He however called on relationship experts to help resolve these issues which are fast becoming a trend.



“These things should be looked into. The counselors, social welfare and so on must act fast because the attacks on women are becoming too much,” he maintained.



EB/AE