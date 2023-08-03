‘You have been a blessing in my life’ – McBrown hails husband on his birthday

Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has shared a heart-melting post about her husband pon his birthday.

In a social media post, McBrown rained praises on her husband, Maxwell Mensah, while describing him as a blessing to her life.



She shared pictures of her husband of seven years, with the caption,



“You have been a blessing in my life and myself and the kids appreciate you @maxmmens. We pray for long life and good health. You are already BLESSED#HBD #Brimm.”



The post has since attracted tons of well-wishes from fans and stakeholders from the showbiz industry.



McBrown’s post comes after she refuted allegations that she is facing abuse in her marriage.

In an earlier development, she refuted rumours that she had traveled out of the country to fix her 'fractured' arm after being pushed down the stairs by her husband.



“Do I look like a lady who would be beaten by her husband? Such a thing (abuse) cannot happen in my house. I’m not a woman who would tolerate being mistreated by my husband” The Onua TV show host responded.





ID/EB