‘You have my permission to have sex with any woman who seduces you’ - Agradaa to Asiamah

Nana Agradaa and her husband, Asiamah

Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has said that she will not be perturbed if her husband, Angel Asiamah, has sexual intercourse with any woman who tries to seduce him.

According to her, even though they are married, she has permitted her husband to have sexual intercourse with any woman who wants to flirt with him because she cannot fathom why some ladies would want to have an affair with a married man.



She bemoaned why some women would want to have an affair with her husband, knowing very well that he is married.



Speaking on her Thunder TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Agradaa stated that she gets a lot of benefits from her husband, Asiamah and charged him to have sex with any woman who dares to seduce him.



“Those of you who want to flirt with my husband should be careful. Is there anything wrong with conversing with someone on the phone? The benefits I get from my husband and the way he loves me, if you try to seduce him, I will let him have sex with you and it will not go anywhere. Prophet, I am telling you that for anyone who comes your way, make sure you utilize her sexually,” said Agradaa.

Agradaa and Asiamah recently tied the knot, which sparked reactions from netizens on social media, questioning whether their marriage will survive the test of time.



SB/OGB



