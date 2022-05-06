You have no business being in power with ‘blame game excuses’ – KKD slams government

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah

KKD criticises government

Ghanaians urged to hold governments accountable



President Akufo-Addo asked to accept responsibility and change the narrative



Ace Master of Ceremonies, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah has said it is unacceptable for any government to repeat acts they complained about during their days in opposition, nor is it palatable for governments to resort to a blame game to justify mediocrity and inefficiency.



According to the fashionista who is affectionately called KKD, it is imperative for governments to deliver on promises they made to the electorate and refrain from apportioning blame since the reason they are voted into office is to solve problems they claim to have identified while in opposition.



In an interview on GTV’s breakfast show, Wednesday, the veteran broadcaster intimated that: “The reason why Ghanaians decided to chuck the opposition out is because we saw what was wrong and we did not want it to continue.

"So, if you take over, you own everything you took over from the day you took over. And if you’re not willing to do the job, and you’re still going to point fingers to the opposition, or to Kwame Nkrumah, or to Busia or to Akufo-Addo or to whoever, then you have no business being in government.”



He continued: “The understanding is clear. Today’s government is tomorrow’s opposition; today’s opposition is tomorrow’s government. When you’re there, do the best you can and one thing you must never repeat is the very things you complained about those before you doing.”



During the interview monitored by GhanaWeb, KKD mentioned that citizens must hold the government accountable for its actions and not accept blame game tactics. He noted that leadership is about responsibility hence, there should be a conscious effort to tackle a government that shirks responsibilities and shifts blame.



“Ghanaians by nature are maybe a very special species that hold the opposition to account more than the government. So, it is very easy for us to see what was wrong before we voted in a government and the government comes in and what was wrong is still wrong and we want to still blame the opposition,” KKD remarked.



For some time now, the Akufo-Addo administration has been criticized and urged to desist from blaming the woes of the Ghanaian economy on the outbreak of COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war and previous administrations.

