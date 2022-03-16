3
‘You have proven to the world that I have men at home’ - Afia Schwarzenegger appreciate sons

Afia And Sons Afia Schwarzenegger and her sons

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger thanks sons for planning her father’s funeral

Afia Schwarzenegger buries father

Afia Schwarzenegger receives GH¢50,000 from Chief of Staff

Ghanaian comedienne cum presenter, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has commended her two sons for ‘displaying manliness’ in the period of her father’s funeral.

In an Instagram post on March 15, 2022, the socialite appreciated her twin boys for planning their grandfather’s funeral which took place at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

“Thank you for standing by me during these difficult times….when I was told am having boys whiles pregnant, I prayed to God to give me sons who will grow to understand God n become my younger brothers.

“Without any doubt, you have proven to the world that I have men at home…thank you for all you did for grandpa and all you did in planning his funeral. .. Indeed you understand the assignment!!! God bless you both, May heaven hear you when you call,” she said.

In an earlier video shared by the media personality, she also listed and thanked some people whose donations made her late father’s funeral possible.

Some of the big names Afia mentioned included the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare, who gave her GH¢50,000, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Fadda Dickson, Dr Kwaku Oteng, Chairman Wontumi, among others.

The actress lost her father, Augustine Adjei on January 17, 2022, after a short illness.

She announced her father’s demise in a social media post that read, "My hero has gone to be with the Lord. Rest in peace Daddy...I'm lost.”

