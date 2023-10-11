You have rekindled my spirit – Kufuor thanks East Legon Executive Club for condolence visit

Former President John Agyekum Kufour and some of the East Legon members

Members of the East Legon Executive Club paid a courtesy visit to former President John Agyekum Kufuor on October 9, 2023, to offer their condolences and help to commemorate the one-week observation of the passing of former First Lady, Theresa Kufour.

The club presented an assortment of items, including 200 packs of Special Ice Mineral water and 20 cartons of special drinks, to support the Kufuor family during this difficult time.



Dr. Ofori Sarpong, the president of the club, spoke during the occasion, emphasizing the connection between the club and the Kufuor family.



He stated, "His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor is our father, and his late wife, Madam Theresa Kufuor is also our mother. We came to commiserate with him and his family.



“He has been a part of us, and whatever we do, he comes and supports us. So, if he is in grief today, we have to come and support him. We want to assure you that the East Legon Executive Club stands behind you, regardless of the situation,” he said.



Former President Kufuor, expressed his gratitude to the club members for their gesture.



He acknowledged the difficulty of the moment but also highlighted the significance of the gathering in lifting his spirits.

"I am in grief, but the way you have come in your numbers, you have rekindled my spirit because I have seen that I have a lot of men behind me.



"I have said before that if Ghana develops, it will mostly depend on young men, and a lucky old man is the one who will get these energetic men to be behind him. God bless you all, and I thank you for coming," Kufuor stated



Theresa Kufuor, a retired nurse and midwife died on Sunday 1 October 2023, 24 days to her 89th birthday.



Having tied the knot on September 8, 1962, the two barely three weeks back celebrated their 61st anniversary as a couple.





