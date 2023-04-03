‘You have tattoos all over your body yet you are condemning pork’ – Kumchacha slams Sonnie Badu

The General Overseer of the Heavens Gate Ministries, Rev. Nicholas Osei, popularly known as ‘Kumchacha’, has joined the list of people disputing Sonnie Badu’s claim that pork is evil.

Kumchacha, who claims to be an avid lover of pork, slammed Sonnie Badu for spewing negative remarks about the delicacy which according to him is permissible to mankind by the Bible.



Sharing his thoughts on the RockHill Chapel founder’s claims, Kumchacha said the former is in no capacity to judge consumers of pork when he has a lot of tattoos on his body.



He said Sonnie Badu based his claims on the book of Leviticus but left out the part that speaks against the numerous tattoos he has on his body.



“What Sonnie Badu said was quoted from the book of Leviticus. He quoted Leviticus 11. But he failed to add verses 19-28, which speak against tattoos. It said we shouldn’t draw tattoos of either the living or the dead on our bodies. He was able to talk about the part of Leviticus which focuses on pork but left out the part which spoke against the tattoos he has all over his body.



“In Deuteronomy, the Bible permitted God’s people to eat pork. I want to tell Sonnie Badu that even the pork isn’t enough for us. We are not getting more of it these days. Pork is for the rich,” Kumchacha told Kingdom FM’s Fiifi Pratt.

Meanwhile, some members of the gospel fraternity have disagreed with Rev. Sonnie Badu’s claims.



Earlier, gospel singer, Celestine Donkor described as frivolous, Sonnie Badu’s claims that pork exposes one to demonic attacks.



“We cast demons out of human beings. Does it mean that humans are demonic? I don’t believe it, to be honest, I don’t. you can tell someone to go and trim his hair because the bushy hair has covered his sense. It doesn’t make sense. If you say because someone eats pork he or she is possessed, it doesn’t make sense, it doesn’t," she stated on United Showbiz.



Some netizens have alleged that pork is usually highly patronized by Christians.



In an earlier phone-in discussion on CastleFM, a caller said,

“Right now, among Christians the meat that they patronize the most is pork so when they close from church and you happen to be at a marketplace and you see the way they’ve lined up buying the pork it is not easy at all.



“I believe that it is not consuming pork that will make Christians go astray because there are Christians who have never eaten pork before but that person might not be having a good spirit.”



