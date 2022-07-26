You have to be confident to date a female musician - MzVee to men

Singer, MzVee

MzVee opens up about her love life

Female singer says she gets a lot of passes from men



MzVee gives tips on dating a famous girl



Ghana's MzVee has shared a story of how her previous relationship collapsed due to her status as a female celebrity who has "a lot of men coming her way".



She has disclosed that any man who wishes to be in a relationship with her type must deal with his insecurities and also get rid of jealousy.



The female vocalist explained that dating a famous lady comes with sacrifices and a lot of understanding.



A man must possess confidence in knowing that he is enough for his girlfriend despite the big men that come her way.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, she explained how her relationship with a man she dearly loved hit the rocks due to his insecurity.



"He started getting jealous and stuff like that. He just couldn't handle it because it comes with the work. Female musicians get a lot of passes from men and to be with a female musician, you have to be very confident about yourself because she'll meet a lot of men along the way and at a point, you'll feel like she doesn't love you...and that is what happened."



In MzVee's case, her then-boyfriend, wanted more of her, a situation that conflicted with her work. Eventually, they had to call it quits after several attempts to keep afloat.



"He was insecure I think. I didn't try to make it work because the way he was handling it, it wouldn't have worked. I didn't even stress it. I did love him. We were together for a while and it got to a point where I realized that no matter what we do, it is still going to be bad. I talk to him once in a while," MzVee said in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



The award-winning Ghanaian musician is considered as one of the industry's most successful female singers.



She has a number of songs to her credit.

In June 2022, MzVee released her 5th studio project titled “10 Thirty”.



