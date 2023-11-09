You have turned Christianity into ‘foolishness’ - Afia Schwarzenegger descends on Cecilia Marfo

Controversial media personality and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has lambasted gospel musician Cecilia Marfo for grieving over the predicament of her church.

According to her, Cecilia Marfo should blame herself for the struggles her church is battling with because of some weird practices she was engaging in that even led to public backlash.



The controversial socialite explained that Cecilia Marfo was directing some of her ill congregants to take bread as a painkiller and other practices that are not worth the Christian religion.



Speaking in a TikTok live session, Afia Schwarzenegger chided Cecilia Marfo for being responsible for her downfall and described her religious practices as ‘foolishness.’



“When someone is sick, she [Cecilia Marfo] would tell the person to eat bread. Since when did bread become a painkiller? You have made Christianity advance foolishness. Many people in the church battling with diabetes are asked to drink ‘sobolo’, how?



"Even pregnant women were also drinking sobolo. When she was crying people sympathized with her. These days every gospel musician is a minister. Did God make you a minister after calling you to be a musician?” Afia Schwarzenegger fumed.

Her reaction comes after Cecilia Marfo shared her harrowing experience of how her church which used to be populated with over 400 members has diminished to a paltry 40 members.



She blamed the near-collapse state of her church on Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, and fellow gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, for their issues with her that led to some of her members not attending her church.



While narrating her ordeal, Cecilia Marfo cried uncontrollably as she attributed it to the pains she had gone through due to the state of her church.



Speaking in an interview with JoyPrime TV on the Prime Morning show monitored by GhanaWeb, Cecilia Marfo noted that she has forgiven all the people whose inactions affected her ministry but believes God will deal with them at the right time.



“What they have done to me, God will fight for me. I had over 400 church members. If I tell you it's left with 40, would you believe it? Sometimes, when I think about the church I cry and I know everyone will be held accountable by God,” [afterward, she bowed down her head and started weeping uncontrollably],” she said.

Watch the video below







SB/OGB