You keep giving Mahama free publicity, Mahama is not in power – Lydia Forson tells NPP

Lydia Forson

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) seems to be giving former President John Dramani Mahama lots of publicity instead of focusing on governing the country.

According to the actress, the way the NPP focuses its energy on the former President, makes it look like Mr Mahama’s government is rather in charge of the country.



The actress condemned the NPP for using Mr Mahama as a yardstick to assess the performance of government.



In a tweet on Wednesday, 18 May 2022, the actress said: “Every day, ‘But Mahama”… “If it were Mahama”… “Even Mahama”… If I didn’t know any better I would think Mahama is still in power.



“NPP doesn’t seem to understand how PR works because all they’re doing is giving this man free publicity. smh. Mahama is not in power oooo.”



