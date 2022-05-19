2
Menu
Entertainment

You keep giving Mahama free publicity, Mahama is not in power – Lydia Forson tells NPP

22750094 Lydia Forson

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) seems to be giving former President John Dramani Mahama lots of publicity instead of focusing on governing the country.

According to the actress, the way the NPP focuses its energy on the former President, makes it look like Mr Mahama’s government is rather in charge of the country.

The actress condemned the NPP for using Mr Mahama as a yardstick to assess the performance of government.

In a tweet on Wednesday, 18 May 2022, the actress said: “Every day, ‘But Mahama”… “If it were Mahama”… “Even Mahama”… If I didn’t know any better I would think Mahama is still in power.

“NPP doesn’t seem to understand how PR works because all they’re doing is giving this man free publicity. smh. Mahama is not in power oooo.”



Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sacked PPA boss clears millions from his ‘frozen’ bank accounts - Reports
John Paintsil's rise to fame with photos of wife and children
Five Ghanaian players who could light up the World Cup
Mother of late Kumawood actor speaks
Mob pounces on customer as 'koko' seller's phone rings in his pocket
How Ashgold president Kwaku Frimpong lost his Lamborghini to betting in 2018
Are you trying to reverse the curse? - Fans question Man City's Yaya Toure love
How a Ghanaian player was sacked by Italian club for engaging in juju
British High Commissioner speaks on Barker-Vormawor’s arrest
Slept at cemetery, bath with water from dead bodies - Nii Lante shares juju story