You lack dignity if you accept to be a side chick – Lady asserts

Women are advised to avoid dating married men to prevent neglect

Budding Ghanaian musician, Priscilla Hesse, says that any lady who accepts a married man’s offer to make her a side chick simply lacks dignity.

In an interview with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on eTV Ghana’s Girl Vibes to discuss the influence of side chicks on relationships, she voiced this opinion.



“If you accept to be a side chick and you follow someone’s husband, there are disadvantages”, she said.



According to her, “You may think at that moment that the man loves you but he doesn’t. He loves his wife and she is the one that his family and friends know and the one that he will go out openly so if you as a woman accept to be a side chick, then it’s like you don’t really have any dignity”.

Priscilla admitted that there are cases in which a lady is a side chick to a man because they were already going out before he got married without her knowledge. However, to her, that is not a justifiable reason to be his side chick especially since he disrespected her and married someone else.



“If he got married and he did not choose you, why do you have to keep making yourself that vulnerable and available to him? You have no dignity as a woman if you do that”, the singer further charged.



She advised that everyone deserves love and every lady deserves a man of her own, hence, accepting to be a side chick to a married man is definitely not the best idea.