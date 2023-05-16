You live lavishly, claim you’re a musician; the next day, you’re arrested for fraud – Delay to Sikanii

Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)

Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso shared her concern about how some musicians live extravagant lifestyles under the guise of making money from music, a posture she vehemently argued is deceptive as it leads some youth astray.

Her comment was birthed during her interview with Oseikrom Sikanii, a musician based in Kumasi who touts himself as a wealthy individual. Among others, the musician emitted that he has three luxurious cars, and bought his gold grillz for GH¢10,000, adding that a Rolex he wore for the interview was acquired for US$10,500.



Although he claimed to be from a rich family, Oseikrom Sikanii said on the show aired on Sunday, May 14, 2023, that he has made money through his works and benefitted from people who are obsessed with his funny character.



The musician, 28, known for his flashy lifestyle, said he takes GH¢20,000 for a performance “So, just imagine, if I perform at five shows for even a month, how much do you think I’d make?”



Skeptical about that response, Delay retorted: “Frankly, you throw dust in people’s eyes. Some of you would claim to be doing music and you’d be buying expensive cars, living lavishly and the next moment, you are arrested for fraud. This is what’s happening. Most of you are misleading the youth and they think all is rosy but that’s not the case. Are you a fraudster?” to which Osikanii responded, "No, I’m a businessman."



Delay appears to be concerned about the lifestyle of celebrities and its effects on the youth. In March, the TV host in a social media post advised the youth to watch their ways and avoid being influenced negatively.

“Guys, don’t let the internet rush you oooooo!!!!! Life is not a competition!!! Life is working for you in your own time zone. You’re not too late or too early. I read this some time ago...



“New York is three hours ahead of California, but that doesn’t make California slow. Someone graduated at the age of 22 but waited five years before securing a good job. Someone became a CEO at 25 and died at 50. While another became a CEO at 50 and lived to 90 years. Someone is still single, While someone else got married.



“Obama retired at 55, and Trump started at 70. People around you might seem to be ahead of you, and some might seem to be behind you. But everyone is running their own race, in their own time. Life is about waiting for the right moment to act. You are very much on time,” she shared on March 2, 2023.







