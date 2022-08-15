You'll clock 10 years and more with your husband - Sam George prophesies to Bridget Otoo

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George

Ghanaian politician and Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George has spoken life into Bridget Otoo's marriage with Dr Evans Ago Tetteh.

The broadcaster and her sweetheart tied the knot on August 13, 2022, at Sekondi in the Western Region.



The MP who recently marked his 10th wedding anniversary and vow renewal with his wife, Vera, has prophesied that Bridget's marriage will stand the test of time.



On Monday, August 15, Mr George who held a party in honour of his decade anniversary with his wife took to his Twitter page to congratulate and celebrate the newlyweds.



"Congratulations @Bridget_Otoo. May your union be joyful and fruitful. Cheers to many great years ahead," in response, the latest bride who was honoured by the post wrote: "Thank You my MP, hope to be here to celebrate a “10” just like you!"



The MP who is a church elder at the Perez Chapel prophesied that with God as the head of their home, Bridget's marriage with Evans will not collapse but last for years to come.

"With God on your side, you'd clock 10 and another 10 and many more after. Cheers @Bridget_Otoo," read the tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.



Check out the posts below:



