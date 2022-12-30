'You’ll die if you disrespect Stonebwoy for projecting Ghana music' - Epixode

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Afro-dancehall artiste, Epixode, has cautioned individuals who intend to disrespect Stonebwoy.

According to him, Stonebwoy is going the extra mile to push Afro-dancehall music worldwide, hence, anyone who intends to drag him in the mud will die.



The debate regarding which African artiste is projecting afro-dancehall music on the globe has been lingering in the music industry for some time now.



Zimbabwe’s Buffalo Souljah, Orezi from Nigeria, Samini, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Mzvee from Ghana, are some of the numerous artists who have really helped pushed afro-dancehall music globally.



Earlier in an exclusive interview with celebrated broadcaster, AJ Sarpong on Citi 97.3fm, Stonebwoy, in response to the aforementioned debate, without mincing words stated that he single-handedly sold the afro-dancehall music to the World.



His claim has since stirred mixed reactions within the showbiz fraternity.

Award-winning Ghanaian entertainment Pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo who earlier expressed his view on the matter said:



“He [Stonebwoy] has every right to own it especially when he has indeed projected his brand, the ‘genre’ and the country to the world. His international appeal cannot be questioned”.



However, while performing at this year’s Bhim Concert organized by Stonebwoy, Epixode applauded the ‘Therapy’ hitmaker for taking Ghanaian music to the World.



‘Big Ups to Stonebwoy for taking Ghana music to the World wider”. He said.



The ‘Atia’ crooner who was one of the outstanding performers on the night cautioned, "Anyone who would disrespect Stonebwoy for taking Ghana music worldwide, ‘I say dead’ because I am a prophet”.