0
Menu
Entertainment

You’ll die mysteriously with your evil plots to silence me – Kumchacha warns

Kumchacha 23.png Kumchacha

Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Prophet Kumchacha, Founder and Leader of Kum People’s Party (KPP) has revealed why he does not fear being victimized for always sharing his opinion on issues.

He told Amansan Krakye in an interview that anyone who attempts to silence him through evil plots and thoughts will die mysteriously.

Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast, he said “In this world you have to respect humans but you don’t need to fear anyone because we’ve been created to fear God so it doesn’t make sense if you fear people.

“The beginning of wisdom is the fear of God, not humans and what at all can anyone do to me cos you might even die due to your evil intentions about me.

“You might even be knocked down by a vehicle due to your evil plots against me because of God’s protection on my life,” he disclosed as MyNewsGh.com observed.

He cautioned “Anyone who makes an attempt on my life for being fearless in my comments will die mysteriously or you’ll be involved in an accident for your legs to be amputated”.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Okoe Boye spars with Sammy Gyamfi on live TV
Bawumia's aide ‘exposes’ Alan’s boy
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula