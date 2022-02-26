You'll have a bigger fanbase like Shatta Wale but don't forget God - Moesha to Mona4Reall

Mona4Reall and dancehall singer, Shatta Wale

You will be a global star, Moesha to Mona4Reall

Instagram followers urge Moesha to stop the 'public prophecy'



Don't abandon God at the height of your career, Mona told



Moesha Buduong has once again reminded singer, Mona4Reall of the promise of God concerning her music career.



According to the born-again Christian, her friend, Mona will soon have a fan base as large as Shatta Movement, the fans of dancehall singer, Shatta Wale.



Based on the revelation from God, Moesha has admonished the 'Fine Girl' crooner not to forget her maker when the prophecy concerning her career is fulfilled.

Shatta on February 26 made a post on his social media platforms that captured hundreds of his fans turning out to support him at a performance inside the Accra Technical University.



Moesha commenting on the post urged Mona to keep on praying for a breakthrough.



She wrote: "@hajia4reall this is how people are going to love you and don’t forget to give thanks to God almighty and pray without season and pray for your daughter because she and my daughter will love each other”



Meanwhile, Instagram followers have called on Moesha to desist from the 'public prophecy' and reach out to the female singer privately.



A handler @Obrempongbiyere in a reply to her comment wrote: "@moeshaboduong auntie Moo please go and rest OK, channel all these to creating a platform where we can learn Christian vibes from u. U definitely need rest or give prophecies privately."

Another @tastegh1 also urged her to find a better approach. "@moeshaboduong why not tell her in her DM's… ebei," read the comment.



Earlier this month, Moesha Buduong disclosed that Mona's 2021 hit single 'Fine Girl' was going to be a global hit.



"Your song ‘fine girl’ will make you a big star, keep loving God and you will see that the song will come back and people will love you. God has sent me to tell you this. Put God first in everything you do. Love God with all your heart and Love God," she wrote.





