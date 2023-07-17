'You’ll make baskets with your teeth' – Speed Darlington slams club goer for snatching his girls

Speed Darlington

Controversial rapper Speed Darlington has hurled severe insults at a wealthy clubgoer who stole two women he wanted to take home with him.

The US-based singer who is now enjoying his visit to Nigeria shared his recent experience at a nightclub.



Speed Darlington claimed that the two women he had his eye on had been taken by a certain Igbo man while he went to enjoy himself at a bar.



Speed claimed that he had intended to take the two women home with him, but the other man had persuaded them to go with him instead using his power and higher rank.



When Speed Darlington vented over it, he claimed that the man would pay for what he had done to him in life and that his vehicle would crash.



Many social media users reacted to the video praying that the singer receives justice for what has been done to him as they express humour over it.

See comments here



saucysugar: "Hahahahahahahhaha, God what did we do to deserve this guy."



next_autos: "Justice for our president , all Akpians gather here banger"



headboywia_ikd: "Go and make money dem Dey tell you bros mouth no Dey do am again naa money ooo"



queen_anastacyp: "Any lady that accepts to go home with this guy ihe ifuru iwere He is a bag filled with pride and trouble."

macdonaldnwuba: "I don't know how people celebrate this man like this? Even if na cruise what manner of curses be this one?"



official_muyirex: "In this economy, your problem is to be carrying women up and down. Weldone ooo"



godson_sn: "Speed matter don Dey comot for Houss… he need rehab"



omoji_mua: "Dey don steal akpi mandate"



