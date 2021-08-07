‘You’ll never die if you are my church member as long as I live’ – Bishop Ajagurajah

Ajagurajah is the founder and leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach church

Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, known by many as Ajagurajah, is a Ghanaian Pastor who gained prominence on social media for serving church members with hot meals.

The leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach has claimed that his church members are in safer hands as long as he lives.



He made such proclamation in chit-chat with Kwaku Manu.



In his voice, “if you are my church member, no one can devour you unless I die.”

That is to say, he is so powerful to the extent that he has what it takes to give full protection, apparently 24-hour protection, to every member of his Universal Spiritual Outreach church.



Watch Ajagurajah's interview with Kwaku Manu in the post below:



