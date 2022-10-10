1
You’ll reap what you sow – Delay warns Dr. UN on marriage stunt with Joyce Dzidzor

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has issued a word of caution to Dr. UN following his recent association with German-based Ghanaian socialite, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah.

The two, after informing Ghanaians about their marriage, have since been involved in all kinds of social stunts, including the public display of their sexual encounters.

In a series of videos that have popped up, Dr. UN and his supposed wife, who appear to have been living together, have been filming their sexual escapades like kissing, touching, and so on.

They have been doing everything possible to gain public attention. In one of such instance, Dr. UN went the extra mile to surprise Joyce with a car gift, which many have said was rented.

Although they have ended their supposed ‘two-weeks contractual marriage’, scores of social media users lambasted them for going to the extreme just to pull off a stunt.

Delay has also joined the long list of critics to speak on the issue.

According to the Delay show host, Dr. UN should expect the outcome of whatever he has "planted" with the former HIV/AIDS ambassador.

“I have seen that DR. UN and Joyce Dzidzor have been involved with certain acts. They told us about their wedding, and at first, I even thought they were kidding. In one of their usual videos, I saw Dr. UN stuck right behind Joyce Dzidzor, and you can tell that he was seeing stars, he was in his feelings. Dr. UN, you will definitely reap the seed you are planting. If you plant a mango in Joyce’s house, you won't harvest a banana or even guava,” Delay said.

