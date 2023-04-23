You’ll regret parading yourself as my fake version – Kuami Eugene warns 'look-alike'

Ghanaian highlife singer, Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, has stated his opinion on the issue of look-alikes mimicking some celebrities in Ghana.

Unhappy with the trend, the 'Rockstar' said his look-alike might end up regretting the path he is towing.



“You see what’s going on and you’re enjoying it, that’s why I said people are just selfish because he’s enjoying that fame and that attention at this particular time nothing is stopping him.Until the whole thing ends bad and then they’ll regret it."



Kuami Eugene said he’s a brand and a business entity so his lookalike should desist from putting up such acts which has dire implications

"I’m a brand and a whole business and I’ll just say trust me it looks good but if you’re enjoying it won’t last.In those days people used to dress and act like superstars they admire but I never saw one of them going on stage to go and perform his songs.



“That’s like maximum disrespect so it’s another story when you love the person and wants to rep the person on social media but when it gets to a level when it’s becoming too much,” he added.