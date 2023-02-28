‘You’ll run mad if you don’t psyche your minds about cheating’ – Empress Gifty to couples

Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye

Gospel singer, Gifty Adorye, also known as ‘Empress Gifty’ has asked couples not to rule out the possibility that their partners could cheat in marriages.

According to her, it saves people the shock and disappointment of finding out that their partners have indulged in such acts.



She made these statements in an interview with Accra FM while stating that it is a huge mistake for partners to think of each other as saints.



“What I can say is that, if you are a married man or married woman, cheating is part of marriage. If you don’t bear that in mind, you will go mad when it happens to you. You see, don’t see your husband as Holy Ghost. Don’t consider your wife as [Hail] Mary. No. Acknowledge that your partner is a human being. Think about divorce just as you thought about your wedding,” she asserted.



Empress Gifty further explained that couples are able to forgive each other if cheating is regarded as a sign of weakness and dealt with as such.



“You are able to forgive if you see it as their weakness. Because if you don’t love their weakness, the marriage will not survive,” she added.

Earlier in 2021, when claims of her husband’s extra-marital affair were all over social media, Empress Gifty defended him saying he didn’t marry an angel.



She established that despite being married, her husband is entitled to his own privacy.











EB/BB