'You looked like a queen' - Akufo-Addo's daughter to her younger sister

Valerie Obaze, daughter of President Akufo-Addo and sister to the latest bride in town, Edwina Dokua Akufo, has shared official photos from the private marriage ceremony that was held over the weekend.



Valerie in the post stated that her younger sister looked like a queen on her big day. The proud 'big sis' also prayed for a long-lasting marriage for the couple.



"My baby sis got married and it’s giving pure Ohene and Ohemmaa vibes. Love you both and pray that God blesses your union in every possible way!" read the caption of the images sighted by GhanaWeb on her Instagram page.

The President's daughter is married to Kwabena Jumah, son of former Member of Parliament for Asokwa and the current Managing Director of GIHOC, Maxwell Kofi Jumah.



The white wedding held in Peduase with the reception at the Jubilee House had in attendance Nigerian businessman and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote and several dignitaries including the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and wife, Samira Bawumia.



The parents of the bride, Nana Akufo-Addo and Rebecca Akufo-Addo had two outfit changes for their daughter's marriage to Mr. Jumah's son.



