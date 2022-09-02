0
You love 'beefing' - Cecilia Marfo patches things up with Broda Sammy

Broda Sammy Cecilia Marfo Kfdj.png Gospel singers, Cecilia Marfo and Broda Sammy

Fri, 2 Sep 2022

Ghanaian gospel singers Broda Sammy and Cecilia Marfo have been captured in a playful video, laughing their hearts out.

This confirms a peaceful resolution of their rumoured misunderstanding, which emerged after the latter slapped the male worshipper in Kumasi.

Broda Sammy on August 30, 2022, took to his Instagram page to share the latest video of himself with his colleague with a caption that read, "Cecilia Marfo slap Brother Sammy again o, beefo nkwan."

Cecilia, who kept reaching for Sammy's head for a knock, declared that he loves trouble, adding that he always attempts to get on her nerves.

"Stubborn child, you always think about 'beef' soup. When you wake up, it is all about 'beef'... Ceci, let's make a beef. Stubborn child," said the 'Afunumu Ba' singer.

In November 2021, Broda Sammy gave an account of what led to Cecilia landing a slap on his face during a concert at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

He disclosed that it was a painful experience to forget.

"I have forgiven her for all her sins, but I can’t forget because whenever I hear her song or meet at a programme, I remember the incident. I’m not sure I will ever forget it," the worshipper told Halifax Ansah Addo in an interview on Okay FM.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Broda Sammy (@brodasammy_nationsworshipper)



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
