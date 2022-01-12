‘You made noises with others, come let’s make a banger’ – Kwaw Kesse to Vic Mensa

Kwaw Kese requests for a feature from Vic Mensa

Kwaw Kese rants on Twitter



Kwaw Kese chides Ghanaian artistes



Popular Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese has asked for an opportunity to collaborate with American rapper Vic Mensa.



Kwaw Kese while beckoning Vic Mensa stated that all the features he has done with other Ghanaian artistes so far are filled with noise.



The ‘Mad Time Entertainment’ boss said he is the only Ghanaian artiste that is capable of giving the American rapper a banger.



“Someone tell Vic Mensa that he needs a collaboration with the man insane, all the ones he’s made in Ghana are good but nframa nkoaaa. You need that boom sound.”

Shortly after his tweet, some social media users have labelled Kwaw Kese a ‘clout chaser’ adding that he should rather contact Vic Mensa formally for a collaboration instead of throwing jabs at his colleagues.



Vic Mensa currently has songs with Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, M.anifest and Kwesi Athur.



Read the tweet below





Someone tell Vic Mensa that he needs a collab with the man insane , all the ones he’s made in Gh is good but nframa nkoaaa.



Yo u need that boom sound