1
Menu
Entertainment

‘You may not like me, but you’ll respect my hustle’ - Delay tells haters

Delay In A Jumpsuit .png TV Show presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Delay dazzles in a flowery jumpsuit

Delay expresses herself using accolades on The Delay Show

Some people will kick dirt on your name with shoes you gave them, Delay shares

Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has made it clear to her critics that although they may not respect her, they will definitely acknowledge her hard work.

“You may not like me, but you’ll respect my hustle!” she said on Instagram on July 7, 2022, with a picture of her dressed in a beautiful flowery jumpsuit.

She matched her look with a curled-up hair extension that flawlessly complemented her natural makeup and a smile to complete it.

Delay stamped her name in the media industry way before she started ‘The Delay Show’ where she expressed herself in the Twi language fluently. With an impeccable delivery coupled with her line of questioning, the popular TV host has earned the respect of many. Regardless, she has critics for same.

Unphased by what the outcome may be, she has held her head up in the media industry for well over two decades.

On January 18, 2022, the presenter metaphorically said that people will receive help and capitalise on it to destroy the people they received it from on her official Twitter account on January 16, 2022.

“Some people will kick dirt on your name with shoes you gave them,” she tweeted.





ADA/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Bawumia will help break the 8 – NPP MP
Nat'l Cathedral: We have no information on construction – PPA
Nitiwul pleads with striking teachers
New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation
IMF bailout: Why Gabby Otchere Darko’s tweet from 2013 is trending
Kwasi Pratt and Nana Akomea exchange words on live radio
IMF bailout: Ofori-Atta will be shown anti-IMF comments – Former MP