‘You may not like me, but you’ll respect my hustle’ - Delay tells haters

Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has made it clear to her critics that although they may not respect her, they will definitely acknowledge her hard work.



“You may not like me, but you’ll respect my hustle!” she said on Instagram on July 7, 2022, with a picture of her dressed in a beautiful flowery jumpsuit.



She matched her look with a curled-up hair extension that flawlessly complemented her natural makeup and a smile to complete it.



Delay stamped her name in the media industry way before she started ‘The Delay Show’ where she expressed herself in the Twi language fluently. With an impeccable delivery coupled with her line of questioning, the popular TV host has earned the respect of many. Regardless, she has critics for same.

Unphased by what the outcome may be, she has held her head up in the media industry for well over two decades.



On January 18, 2022, the presenter metaphorically said that people will receive help and capitalise on it to destroy the people they received it from on her official Twitter account on January 16, 2022.



“Some people will kick dirt on your name with shoes you gave them,” she tweeted.





