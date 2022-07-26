‘You must be a fool not to accept that TikTok is phenomenal’ - King Promise

King Promise

The singer says he has no regrets, just lessons learnt

Sensational Ghanaian highlife singer, King Promise, has described people who feel that the social media platform, TikTok, is not an effective and essential tool for promoting music as fools.



According to the ‘Ginger’ singer, although there are numerous platforms and other avenues to promote music, the use of TikTok as a platform for marketing music has proven very potent in this current era.



He added that he would be very surprised if music marketers ignored the significance of TikTok when it comes to promotion.



“My target audience is all around the world. It’s not vague as someone might think. TikTok is phenomenal. You must be a fool not to accept that. It’s part of the whole marketing process right now,” King Promise made these assertions on Hitz FM while promoting his latest studio album, 5Star.

King Promise added that although TikTok is not the only avenue for promoting music, its contribution to songs going viral cannot be understated.



He said, “We have thrived without it, and it doesn’t mean that’s the only way, but I acknowledge that it’s also a contributing factor for music going crazy because it gets things viral.”



Touching on his music journey so far, the ‘Odo Nti’ hitmaker mentioned that he has no regrets so far but only lessons learnt.



He explained that, “I don’t live to regret… anything that happens happens. I take my Ls as lessons.”



EAN/BOG