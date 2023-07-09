You need English, French to have a global reach, my child teaches me – Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty

Ghanaian music star and fashionista Empress Gifty, otherwise called Gifty Empress Oppong Adorye, has asserted that to reach the wide world with one’s work, in her case music, one has to learn English or French, if not both.

For her, English is her choice, she said, appearing on No.1 FM, 105.3, Friday, 7 July 2023.



“I’m someone who is not haughty to learn if I don’t know something,” she said.



She added that the music work has a wide reach and “you are not just serving one continent – it’s a global thing.”



“If it’s global, you need a language that transcends locations and will allow you to express yourself no matter where you are and that is English or French,” she noted.



Formerly Gifty Osei, she said since her French is not good, “I decided that I’d polish the little English I know.”

She said age should never be a barrier to going to school or seeking any form of education.



The Eye Woara hitmaker said she is in the habit of asking her daughter, Cee, to help her understand unfamiliar English words and expressions and this, coupled with her humility and desire to learn, is the secret behind her ability to express herself in Ghana’s official language.



“My child Cee is a university graduate,” she said, adding that Cee is an entrepreneur also.



“So if I don’t know something, I ask her and she teaches me,” Empress Gifty stressed to Taller Dee on the No.1 Gospel Showbiz programme.



The Gospel star cum trained seamstress's latest offering is Awieye Pa (Good Ending).