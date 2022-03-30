‘You packed your stadium with hoodlums’ - Nana Aba Anamoah blasts Nigerians

Nana Aba Anamoah gives her take on the actions displayed by fan of the Super Eagles of Nigeria

Nigerian fans cause chaos after losing to Ghana

CAF member dies



Nana Aba Anamoah expresses disgust at Nigerian fans causing chaos



Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has described fans of the Super Eagles as “hoodlums” after chaos erupted at Abuja’s Moshood Abiola Stadium when Ghana qualified for the World Cup finals in Qatar.



In a tweet shared by the ace journalist on her official Twitter account, she expressed dismay comparing the attitude of Ghanaians displayed at the Baba Yara to what Nigerians exhibited in Abuja.



“You packed your stadium with hoodlums. Real football fans (those you saw in Kumasi) will never behave like this. Classless bunch,’’ she said.



On March 29, 2022, Nigerians who were disgruntled by the 1-1 tie that ruined the Super Eagles World Cup ambitions stormed the field and sparked a riot.

Ghana drew a 1-1 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday evening to eliminate Nigeria from the next FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.



After the game, some section of the Nigerian supporters attacked their technical team and later turned on the Ghanaian fans to attack them.



Their actions led to the death of a Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) member in the heat of the riot.



