You pay $8,000 for Wizkid’s show but angry when pastors are counting offerings? – Rev. Kwadwo Bempah

Assemblies of God pastor, Rev. Dr. Kwadwo Bempah, has chided Ghanaians for what he described as ‘double standards’ exhibited amid the ‘Alpha Hour saga’.

According to him, people are spared spending as much as $8,000 or more for tickets just to attend a Wizkid concert, but Christians are placed on ‘chopping boards’ for paying offerings.



Bemoaning the level of attacks thrown at the Alpha Hour founder, Mr. Elvis Agyemang, in the midst of the viral ‘offering counting picture’, Rev. Kwadwo Bempah referred to the 2022 ‘Wizkid Live’ December concert where thousands of patrons willingly paid huge amounts of monies only to witness the singer’s absence.



“But other people went to meet Wizkid. $8,000 for one night, and the boy didn’t show up. Nobody complained. These worldly people want to cover their own and come and attack us. It is not about attacking a man of God. They want to destroy our faith.”



He, however, highlighted some challenges Rev. Elvis Agyemang had faced before his success, adding that it wasn’t achieved overnight.



Rev. Kwadwo Bempah disclosed that the Alpha Hour founder fasted to the point, he contracted a stomach ulcer.

“I am telling you that the man fasted till he got stomach ulcer. Even during the 21 days fasting, are you able to pray every day for one hour? But he has been doing this for almost a year. He almost died. If you see miracles now, it didn’t come cheap. For instance, if someone comes to give a testimony that she has been healed of ovarian cyst, then the church just claps. You think these things happen by normal prayers? The person fasted for almost years. At a point, he couldn’t stand up. People don’t know this; all they know is that people are interested in giving offerings. All the offerings on the internet couldn’t pay for the cost of holding the meeting,” he fumed.



Watch the video below:











EB/BOG