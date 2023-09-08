You’re a big fool! – 'Elikem the Tailor' slams Firestick in Strongman’s defense

Elikem Kumordzie has waded in musician Strongman and US-based Ghanaian influencer, Firestick’s feud on Twitter.

Firestick, a self-acclaimed fashion influencer who usually calls out artistes for wearing fake designer fits hosted a Twitter space where he spoke about this same subject.



Whiles striking comparisons, Firestick chided Ghanaian artistes for not investing in their looks, unlike their Nigerian counterparts.



Strongman who was on the same platform did not spare Firestick for downgrading him and his peers.



He slammed Firestick and rubbed his failed boxing career in his face, a situation which attracted insults and threats from the latter.



However, after a week of topping Twitter trends, Elikem has shared his thoughts on the development.

Elikem Kumordzie in an interview with GhanaWebTV’s Talkertainment, has asked Firestick to cut Strongman some slack.



He said Strongman, just like some other Ghanaian celebrities have got families to feed, and as such, spending all their monies on high-end designers isn’t a wise financial decision.



“How much money are Ghanaian artistes making to be able to afford a $900 pair of sunglasses? Strongman has a family. So instead of him to spend a thousand dollars on a wristwatch or sunglasses, he will pay his children’s school fees and accommodation with it, it makes more sense. However, because he needs to wear a white pair of shoes for his music video, he will definitely buy a fake one from Tudu for 400 cedis. Strongman is doing nothing wrong. It’s just a little pressure from the industry,” he told the host Elsie Lamar.



At one point, he lost his cool and labeled Firestick a fool for spending all his money on products from big brands.



“That guy wey e dey talk sef, ein edey buy original? How much original does he buy? If he is spending all his money on designers and originals, then he is a big fool. I am saying this on authority. You can’t be a striving young man and spend all your money on designers. You will die before your time,” he stated in pijin mixed with English.

Buttressing his points further, Elikem noted that some local manufacturers are overtaking the big brands in terms of quality.



“You’d realize that some of the shoes made by manufacturers which cost about $10 are more quality than the $1,000 Louboutin. Now they are just selling brands and names. It's always highly overpriced. If I buy the copy that is half of the actual price and it will give me the same look and feel, I’d rather buy the copy and take care of my family with the rest of the money,” he stated.



Watch the video below:









