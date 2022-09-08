'You're a comedian' - Shatta Wale cracks ribs in his latest video

Shatta Wale went live on Instagram on Wednesday evening to demonstrate to his over 3.9 million followers how to undergo proper facial treatment for clearer and even skin tone.

According to Shatta, he constantly receives compliments from individuals who have for years wondered how he's been able to keep a smooth face like a white man.



In a comic demonstration, the celebrated dancehall singer, who has a huge following across all social media platforms, poured a small amount of handwashing soap into his left hand and gently rubbed it on his face.



"So you people are here. I don't have much time, but I just want to show most of you how to do this facial thing. A whole lot of people have been asking me, Shatta, what have you been using on your face that you look so beautiful like a white man?



"Please, I have some things I have been using that you guys don't know. People think that to do a facial job is an easy thing but it is not really an easy thing," the musician stated in the viral video sighted by GhanaWeb on September 7.



The said video has generated over 2,000 comments with friends and colleagues describing Shatta Wale as a comedian.

Reacting to the 8-minute and 43-second clip, his fans laughed their hearts out at the video that captured Shatta wrapped in a white towel around his waist and head.



Watch the video below:





























OPD/BOG