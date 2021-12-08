'You're a good man' - Joe Mettle's wife appreciates him for the 'special treat'

Joe Mettle celebrated by wife

Salomey Mettle sends heartfelt message to husband



Joe Mettle and his wife spend time outside Ghana



Salomey Selassie Mettle, wife of the award-winning musician, Joe Mettle has disclosed that her husband is the most romantic and thoughtful person she has ever come across.



It would be recalled that Lady Selassie and Joe in October 2021 announced that they had welcomed their first child. The news was greeted with tons of congratulatory messages for the couple who tied the knot back in August 2020.



In an appreciation post sighted by GhanaWeb, Lady Selassie shared an Instagram reel of her best moments in their recent trip abroad.



Right from their breakfast and dinner dates to their lovi-dovi walk on the streets amidst the cold weather, Joe Mettle demonstrated how a woman should be treated. The couple shared a glimpse of their special time.

This and many more Selassie revealed her man whom she affectionately calls 'Daddy Joe' does to put a smile on her face.



The new mother affirmed that Joe Mettle is a 'good man,' adding that she cannot get over his positive energy, "itsthevibeforme" she wrote.



"It’s the little things that you do. Love you baby! @joemettle. God bless you for everything. I celebrate you everyday! You’re too special ! You’re a good man! May God bless the work of your hands and your good heart to many. Love you Daddy Joe!!!!!!#itsthevibeforme," Lady Selassie captioned a video shared on her Instagram page.



Watch the video below:



