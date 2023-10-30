You’re a peaceful woman but people think you are aggressive - Okyeame Kwame to Delay

Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame has hailed media personality and hostess of The Delay Show on TV3, Deloris Frimpong Manso for her interviewing prowess which makes people think she is aggressive.

Having known Delay for a while, he said that despite people's perceptions of her being a tense and composed person, Delay's handling of her career as a media personality leads them to believe otherwise.



The musician touted Deloris Frimpong Manso as someone focused and resilient especially when it comes to performing her duties as a media personnel.



Okyeame Kwame refuted the assertion that Delay disturbs the emotions of people during her interviews and claimed that she uses such antics as a defence mechanism.



He therefore described Delay as a 'peaceful and calm' person contrary to what others perceive about her.



“If someone doesn’t know you [Delay] personally they would think you are aggressive but you do that to get your money. You have focus and resilience in life but in terms of disturbing someone emotionally, it's not your style.



“What I have also seen in the few times you have asserted yourself in that direction is to prevent further altercation and you use it as a defence mechanism because you are a peaceful woman but people don’t know you,” Okyeame Kwame said in a video shared by Deloris Frimpong Manso on her social media page.

Deloris Frimpong Manso, the hostess of The Delay Show aired on TV3 has been described as a controversial person due to how she goes about her interviews to get celebrities and other personalities to speak to pressing issues.



Watch the video below







SB/NQQ



