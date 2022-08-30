0
Menu
Entertainment

You’re a useless man - FIPAG PRO descends on Oboy Siki

Oboy Siki 45 Oboy Siki

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

The National Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), Mawule Ekpe Peter, known as Abro, has chastised controversial Kumawood actor Oboy Siki known as Dada Santo for spreading falsehood about the industry.

According to Abro, “Dada Santo is a very useless man to say Kumawood movie industry has collapsed, meanwhile, he is always on set shooting movies."

Speaking in an interview with Ambassador TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Abro disclosed that Kumawood has not collapsed because some producers are still on set shooting movies.

“Our problem is we didn’t prepare for the new dimension about how to produce a movie. We rely on the old way which is selling CDs but now, it is hard to produce a movie on CDs,” Abro explained.

“Majority of Kumawood actors are still working so to tell me Kumawood is collapsed still shocks me," he added.

“Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Akaebenezer, Agya Koo including some directors and producers are still shooting the series. They are working tirelessly day and night. How can they work if the industry has collapsed?"

“Now, instead of selling CDs after producing a movie, the focus has been shifted to premiering the movie and uploading it on YouTube. We are still working hard to get the FIPAG app where one can watch our movies on the app”.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder
Akufo-Addo fires Customs boss, Col. Damoah
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding