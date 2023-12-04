You’re capable of turning your child into a prostitute – Sally Mann slams mother of Kuami Eugene’s house help

Outspoken entertainment pundit, Sally Mann, has directed the wand of attacks at the mother of Kuami Eugene’s former house help, who has sided with her daughter in their ongoing rift with the highlife musician.

Earlier after Kuami Eugene’s house help Mary leveled a barrage of allegations against him in some interviews, her mother vehemently backed her claims.



Not only did she defend her daughter, but she also joined in making further claims about the highlife artiste, a development many have frowned upon.



Mary’s mother asserted that following her daughter’s dismissal, she returned from the artiste’s residence with an unidentified illness that led to her falling into a coma, among others.



However, Sally Mann, after keeping tabs on the entire development, has channeled her attacks on Mary’s mother.



She labelled her an irresponsible woman who cannot put her daughter on the right track.



Sally Mann said Mary’s mother’s utterances prove that she is capable of giving out her daughter to sleep with men for money.

“Mary’s mother comes across to me as someone who can ask her child to prostitute for money. Your responsibility as a parent is to take care of your child. That’s what Deuteronomy 6 says. But in your silliness, you couldn’t. that woman should’ve called her child to order, that in any case, Kuami once looked after us.



“Irresponsible mother like you, whose daughter is even doing maid work, has the effrontery to spew this rubbish. She is very silly. Her mother is also stupid. Both of them are stupid. Today, it is difficult for people to even give you one cedi and someone has been able to take care of your child for three years and you do this?” she stated during a discussion with Andy Dosty.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







Background



In Mary’s two batches of viral interviews, she shared reasons why she was sacked from Kuami Eugene’s house, amidst allegations of neglect among others.

Initially, Mary admitted she was the cause of their rift and her inability to properly run some errands triggered Kuami Eugene’s change of attitude.



Mary, who no longer works for Kuami Eugene said she was placed with two options; having her salary reduced from GH₵600 to GH₵400 or she leaves the house.



She further narrated instances where she collapsed while staying in the highlife musician’s house due to improper diet and other undisclosed reasons.



EB/BB