‘You’re crazy!' - Ajagurajah descends on an individual for sending him prayer link

Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah aka Ajagurajah

The leader and founder of Universal Spiritual Outreach, Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah popularly known as Ajagurajah has descended heavily on an individual who sent him a prayer link at 1 a.m.

He noted that most Ghanaians are fond of sharing prayer links with other people but tend to do otherwise when it comes to opportunities hence he blocked the person momentarily.



The controversial Bishop disclosed that his decision to block the said individual on WhatsApp stems from the fact that he has never shared an opportunity with him before but was quick to send him a prayer link.



In a video shared on his Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb, on Thursday, September 21, 2023, Ajagurajah said that God should deal with persons who fail to share opportunity links with others but hoard them for their personal interest.



“I was there sometime back and someone sent me a prayer like that some people are praying online so I should wake up at 1 a.m. and join their prayers. I responded ‘Okay, God bless you.’ Right after that, I blocked the person,” he said.



“You didn’t get anyone to send a prayer link to than me, Kwabena Asiamah? For opportunities you don’t send, it's the prayer link that you will do. When business opportunities come you don’t send. Those of you who don’t send opportunity links to people but send prayer links, God will punish all of you.

“Do we eat prayer links? When it is something good you share it with your family members but for prayer links, you send it to me. You are crazy! Your face like a belt,” Ajagurajah fumed.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the video below





BS/BB

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:



