You're doing radio the right way – KOD lauds Class FM’s Prince Benjamin

Prince Benjamin

Ace broadcaster Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) has said he feels energised whenever he tunes into Class91.3FM to listen to the stations Drive Time host, Prince Benjamin (PB).

KOD speaking on the Class Drive, complimented PB for doing radio the right way.



With over two-decade experience in broadcasting, KOD was satisfied that people like PB are taking over the airwaves entertaining, educating and informing listeners in the right way.



“I listen to people like you on radio and I feel energised, it’s good to know people like you have taken up the mantle and doing it the right way,” KOD stated.

He advised PB, “Do your thing, don’t believe the hype, just be yourself”.



Prince Benjamin is live on the Class Drive on Class91.3FM Monday to Friday from 3pm to 7pm.