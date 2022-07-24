You’re dumb if you think I hate Shatta Wale – Arnold Asamoah

Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Entertainment pundit and Public Relations (PR) specialist, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo says people who claim he hates Shatta Wale are dumb.

He indicates that he can never hate Shatta Wale because his achievements in life cannot be compared to his.



Arnold Asamoah indicates that he will continue to be critical of the artiste when he falls short because that is his duty as a pundit to ensure that Wale whose competitors are Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy will do more for himself in the music industry.



Arnold Asamoah was speaking on Accra-based Utv when he made this known.

He said “for them to say that I hate Shatta Wale then they are dumb. Let me send this to Wale and the fans, the relationship we have is for life. I’m a Journalist and a pundit and so far as he continues to produce music, I will write about it.



When the issues come I say it as it is and I move. I don’t give a damn if you are Shatta Wale or Michael Jackson. They should clear it because until one retires or call calls one, we are in this together”.