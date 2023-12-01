You’re ‘fools’ for making 2PM's corpse stand at funeral - Ajagurajah descends on family

Ajagurajah and 2PM

The leader and Founder of Universal Spiritual Outreach (Ajagurajah Movement), Bishop Kwame Asiamah, has descended on the family of the deceased TikTok star, 2PM, over how they handled his final funeral rites.

According to him, the decision by 2PM’s family to make his corpse stand during the burial was not the right thing they should have done, considering his age and the circumstances under which he died.



The leader of the Ajagurajah Movement slammed more for how they handled the funeral of the young man, indicating that it was a show off, rather than a moment of paying their final respect to him.



Speaking in a TikTok live session and monitored by GhanaWeb, Ajagurajah suggested that 2PM’s death ought to be probed further because the family’s claims that it was an accident sounds suspicious.



“Social media life made him [2PM] complacent, he died a stupid death and was buried the same way. The family member who suggested the idea that the corpse of a 23-year-old boy should be made to stand is a fool. How can someone die this way and you will make the dead body stand, because of show off?



“He could have been laid down. They did this to silence him because they knew something about his death. You claim bad roads killed him, is it not the same thing that people use every day? This does not make sense. I hope 2PM deals with those responsible for his death,” he said.

TWI NEWS



2PM, whose real name was Francis Peprah, died in a car crash on Friday, November 17, 2023, at Wassa Akropong.



According to Onua FM, the accident happened around 9:30 pm on Friday.



His body was taken to the Wassa Akropong Government Hospital morgue.



He was known for his rap skills and his viral song, 'Bibini Yɛ Nipa'. He was also called the 'Bars Master' by his fans.

During the funeral, the corpse of 2PM was made to stand, while mourners surrounded it.



The video, which went viral, was met with vehement criticisms by a section of the public.







SB/AE



Watch the video below





You can also watch the newest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:



