'You’re for the street’ - Tweeps descend on Sarkodie for referring to Yvonne Nelson as such

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie

In the late hours of Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Ghanaian popular rapper, Sarkodie released a song titled ‘Try Me’.

When one listens to the lyrics of the song, it clearly states that it is a response to Yvonne Nelson’s allegation that Sarkodie made her abort a baby in 2010, which she stated in her memoir, ‘I Am not Yvonne Nelson’.



A few weeks ago, Sarkodie trended on social media as a result of the things said about him in the actress’ book which included his relationship with Yvonne Nelson, and how the actress got pregnant for him and he asked her to get rid of the baby.



A number of Ghanaians were unhappy to hear such news about the rapper because he was perceived to be a 'gentleman' thus all and sundry were shocked to know Sarkodie was capable of committing such an act.



Sarkodie in his song ‘Try Me’ has explained his side of the story and as he explained, he made an utterance that did not sit well with some Ghanaians.



In some parts of the song, the rapper said: “Do not claim to be a good girl; you’re for the streets”.

This, some Ghanaians saw to be disrespectful and argued the rapper should have respected her despite the issues the actress brought upon her.



Below are how netizens reacted to Sarkodie’s “you’re for the streets” utterance:



“You don’t disrespect a woman you’ve had a thing with before. Why would you say she is for the streets like everybody Dey chew”.



“Have respect for women regardless. Obidi didn’t try with some of his utterances”.



“Sark was harsh, never, disrespect a woman, you’ve had a thing with maybe her intention of mentioning Sark's name was for trend and fast sales, that’s why she decided not to mention the other guys she had encounters with. Yvonne to why are you for the streets, a nice girl like that?

Check out social media reactions below





Sark was harsh,never ,disrespect a woman,uv had a thing with,maybe,her intention of mentioning sarks name was for trend and fast sales ,that’s why ,she decided not to mention the other guys ,she ,had encounters with.Yvonne to ,why, are u for the streets,nice girl like that. — Ofori Steven (@OforiSteven5) June 28, 2023

You don’t disrespect a woman you’ve had a thing with before.why would you say she is for the https://t.co/paOeaU5usN everybody Dey chew — skillis (@DarlingtonBaid4) June 28, 2023

Have respect for woman regardless.Obidi didn’t try with some of ein utterances — skillis (@DarlingtonBaid4) June 28, 2023

ED/BB