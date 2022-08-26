You're in a wrong relationship if your man can't support you when he’s capable – Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin

Actor Salma Mumin has decried the situation where male romantic partners look on as their women suffer financially all the while having the means to relieve them.

For Salma, in such a situation, you’re in fact at the wrong place.



“If you’re a young woman and you’re dating a man who is not hardworking and doesn’t ensure your progress in life; if he has the strength and wherewithal but doesn’t help you, then I think you are at the wrong place. I don’t think that’s what you need,” the award-winning actress said on Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-morning show Ayekoo Ayekoo hosted by Nana Romeo.



She offered some clarification saying “I am not saying your man is exactly obligated or should do something for you by force but my point is that if you’re a woman in your prime and you’re trying to move ahead in life but your significant other, who has the adequate means to help doesn’t provide to make you look good and progress, whether you want to go to school or start a business or whatever, then you’re at the wrong place obviously.”



“If your partner won’t help you, who should? Excuse me to cite this example but consider a situation where your father is not well-to-do…” she argued.

The entrepreneur, who is in her 30s, pressed her point without offering a clear solution to women in such a situation.



“My point is that it is plain wickedness if I’m dating you and I’m suffering financially, meanwhile both of us know you have the means to help.”



Salma stars in the 2022 movie 'All or Nothing' premiering on Saturday, 10 September 2022.